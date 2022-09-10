New York Kurdish Film Festival celebrates its 6th anniversary in October

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The New York Kurdish Film Festival will hold it's sixth edition on 14-16 October in the historic Angelika Theater in New York City in the United States.

“Our opening night film is Cîran, Neighbours, a feature film based on the director Mano Khalil’s childhood. Neighbours is a multi-award winning film. The actor, Jay Abdo is joining us with Q&A,” founder and president of the New York Kurdish Cultural Center, Xeyal Qerte, told Kurdistan 24.

“In addition to the annual film festival, we have weekly events: Kurdish language classes; monthly events: Kurdish book club; annual events: New York Kurdish Film Festival, Kurdish Heritage Month, Seva Zistane, and picnic,” she added.

Last year, New York Kurdish Film and Cultural Festival organized a three-day program focusing on Kurdish women and feminism. The year before, the New York Kurdish Film Festival was focused on Kurdish unity.

In the last few years, there have been Kurdish Film Festivals all across the world, including in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United States and in the Kurdistan Region itself in both Duhok and Sulaimani.

The goal of the festivals is to support and develop Kurdish cinema.

The global COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 forced many of the global Kurdish film festivals to go online, but now film festivals continue again in person in Kurdistan and abroad