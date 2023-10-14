Kurdistan 24, Salahaddin University-Erbil ink memorandum of understanding

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan 24 Company for Media and Research Ltd. last week signed a memorandum of understanding with Salahaddin University-Erbil for media cooperation to boost media collaboration for economic news.

Kurdistan 24 General Manager Ahmed Al-Zawiti and Salahaddin University Prof. Dr. Kamaran Younis M. Amin took part in the signing ceremony, attended by the head of the university’s economics department as well as the media’s economic desk.

The collaboration aims to boost media attention to economic analysis and will be “of great importance” for the Kurdistan Region’s economy, the university president, told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday in Erbil following the signing.

The university’s professors from the economics department will be closely working with the Kurdistan 24 economic desk in order to cover the research papers and analysis that the academic institution produces, the president added.

Gatherings and conferences will be jointly held in the future, Amin told Kurdistan 24.

Kurdistan 24 will provide media coverage of the academic activities of the economic department as well as providing a platform for the university’s professors and experts to share their thoughts, the media’s General Manager Ahmed Al-Zawiti told Kurdistan 24.

This is the first-of-its-kind MoU that Kurdistan 24 has signed with a university’s economic department.

This memorandum of understanding is very important as we aim to empower the academics to have a “better say” in the economic news bulletin and affairs, Peshraw Mirany, the head of Kurdistan 24 economic desk, said.

The SUE is a major public higher education institution based in the capital Erbil.

Additional reporting conducted by Kurdistan 24 Erbil reporter Renas A. Saeed