Prime Minister Masrour Barzani calls on teachers to end strike

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday emphasized the importance of ensuring teachers receive their salaries on time and encouraged teachers that strike due to unpaid salaries to resume their teaching duties in a speech at the graduation ceremony of the University of Kurdistan Hewlêr (UKH).

Congratulations to this year’s graduates at the Kurdistan Higher Council of Medical Specialties and @UKH_official.



My government will always prioritize education. It’s the key to unlocking the full potential of our greatest asset: our nation’s youth. pic.twitter.com/EKagW3Angb — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) October 19, 2023

PM Masrour Barzani said that teachers have the right to be paid their salaries at the beginning of each month, but he added that not only the salaries of teachers have been delayed, but all government employees.

The Prime Minister spoke about the importance of the role and position of teachers and said that we have great respect for the duties and difficulties of teachers.

PM Masrour Barzani stressed that the Kurdistan Regional Government has cooperated with the Iraqi government to provide salaries to employees and to find a fundamental solution.

The Prime Minister also called on teachers to return to schools early next week and resume the education process. He added, while their salaries will be compensated, educational losses incurred during their absence could not be recovered.

The prime minister thanked the teachers for their role in society, and added that he called on “teachers to fulfill their teaching duties and civic responsibilities and serve their people and country. Let us remember that we are a resilient nation."