US orders evacuation of family and non-essential US personnel from Erbil and Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US State Department on Sunday called on its citizens not to travel to Iraq and ordered nonessential US personnel to leave Erbil and Baghdad due to increased security threats and attacks on US forces in the area.

Read More: Katyusha rockets target US-led coalition forces in western Iraq: report

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday announced that his country would deploy more air defense assets in the Middle East.

The decision was made following "escalation by Iran and its proxies," according to a statement from the Department of Defense.

The US military on Sunday also denied reports that one US soldier died in Iraq.

The updated travel advisory called on US citizens to “not travel to Iraq due to terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and Mission Iraq’s limited capacity to provide support to US citizens.”

“Attacks using improvised explosive devices, indirect fire, and unmanned aerial vehicles occur in many areas of the country, including Baghdad and other major cities. In an emergency, consular services to U.S. citizens in Iraq are limited due to severe restrictions on the movements of U.S. government personnel,” the travel advisory said.

“U.S. government personnel in Baghdad are instructed not to use Baghdad International Airport,” the statement concluded, while alluding to a suggested exit through Erbil’s airport.