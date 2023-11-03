UNITAD head meets with Kurdish leaders to show continued commitment

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Christian Ritscher, Special Adviser and Head of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by ISIS (UNITAD), on Thursday concluded a one-day-visit to the Kurdistan Region, where he reiterated the UN’s commitment to continue its investigations with full respect to the sovereignty of Iraq.

SA Ritscher concluded a one-day-visit to #KRI, where he was pleased to meet with H.E. Rebar Ahmed Khalid, Minister of Interior, H.E. @SafeenDizayee Head of @KRG_DFR & @KRG_Coordinator Dr. Dindar Zebari, to discuss recent developments in UNITAD’s work. 1/2 — UNITAD (@UNITAD_Iraq) November 3, 2023

Founded in 2017, UNITAD has been tasked with investigating crimes committed by ISIS members and facilitating their indictment and prosecution in cooperation with both the Iraqi judicial system and international courts.

“SA Ritscher reiterated UNITAD’s commitment to continue working with full respect to the sovereignty of Iraq and in cooperation with all relevant Iraqi counterparts including in KRI (Kurdistan Region of Iraq),” UNITAD said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Special Adviser Ritscher said he met with various Kurdistan Region officials, including Minister of Interior Reber Ahmed, Foreign Minister Safeen Dizayee, and International Advocacy Coordinator Dindar Zebari, to discuss recent developments in UNITAD’s work.

Today l received Mr. Christian Ritscher, Special Advisor and Head of @UNITAD_Iraq. The enduring collaboration between KR-I/UNITAD were highlighted. Additionally, the imperative of holding ISIL perpetrators accountable for international crimes were underscored. pic.twitter.com/uVpZ76FtuD — Dr. Dindar Zebari (@KRG_Coordinator) November 2, 2023

The KRG Coordinator for International Advocacy, Dindar Zebari, said in a post on X that the “enduring collaboration between KR-I/ (Kurdistan Region of Iraq) UNITAD were highlighted. Additionally, the imperative of holding ISIL (ISIS) perpetrators accountable for international crimes were underscored.”

Today, I received Christian Ritscher, the Special Adviser and Head of @UNITAD_Iraq. Discussions centered on the progress and efforts of #UNITAD, emphasizing the critical importance of ensuring that #ISIS perpetrators are held accountable, an essential step to achieve justice and… pic.twitter.com/Wr7dJSgkWt — Rêber Ahmed (@RayberAhmed) November 2, 2023

Moreover, Interior Minister Ahmed said the discussions centered on the progress and efforts of UNITAD, “emphasizing the critical importance of ensuring that ISIS perpetrators are held accountable, an essential step to achieve justice and honor the victims.”

The head of the Department of Foreign Relations, Safeen Dizayee, also said they discussed the activities and future plans of UNITAD in Iraq. “We also emphasized the importance of ensuring justice for the victims of atrocities and holding the culprits accountable for their crimes.”

The UN Security Council in September voted for a one year extension of the mandate of UNITAD.