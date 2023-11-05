Iraqi premier condemned attacks on American forces, says Blinken

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday paid an unexpected visit to Baghdad, where he met with Prime Minister Shia’ al-Sudani.

Blinken spent more than an hour in talks with al-Sudani, where they discussed the Hamas-Israel conflict and its repercussions on the region as a whole.

Additionally, he went to the US Embassy, where he was briefed on security measures to combat threats to US installations.

“In an Oct. 23 conversation I had with Prime Minister Sudani, he said that he condemned the attacks on American forces in Iraq and Syria,” Blinken said in a presser directly after the meeting.

Moreover, the US Secretary of State reiterated that they are intensely focused on bringing Israeli hostages home.

“I think everyone would welcome a humanitarian pause, however, there’s obviously different views with regards to a ceasefire,” he added and noted, “During my Ramallah visit, the Palestinian Authority made it clear that Palestinian voices and aspirations need to be at the center of their future.”

Blinken’s visit comes as Kata’ib Hezbollah earlier on Sundary forewarned that it would attack US bases in the region should he indeed go forth with the trip to Baghdad.

