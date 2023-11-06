UKH holds third round of English language course for Peshmerga officers

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The University of Kurdistan Hewlêr (UKH) on Sunday announced the start of the third round of the English language training course for 18 officers and non-commissioned Peshmerga officers, which is funded by the UK Consulate General in Erbil.

We are pleased to support the third round of English Language Training for Peshmerga officers at @UKH_official as part of the #UK and @KRG_MOPE's broad military education collaboration. The 🇬🇧 is committed to #KRI's security sector reform. pic.twitter.com/Lz63WAAaZP — UK in Erbil (@ukinerbil) November 5, 2023

The UK Consulate General in a post on X said that the UK “is committed to KRI's (Kurdistan Region of Iraq) security sector reform.”

The language training course is part of a wider number of initiatives led by the Directorate of Reform in the Ministry of Peshmerga.

Read More: Number of Peshmergas completed English language skills course: KRG Ministry of Peshmerga

The opening ceremony was held on Sunday Nov. 5, 2023 and was attended by UKH President Prof. Dr. Keith Sharp, Wing Commander Morgan Williams, and Colonel Saadula Aziz of the English Language Centre, KRG Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs (MOPA), the UKH said in a press release.

We are honoured to have the opportunity to host English Language Training for 18 Peshmerga officers in collaboration with @ukinerbil.



For the third year in a row, #UKH is supporting this programme which is a part of the wider @KRG_MOPE reform process.



Read more on the opening… pic.twitter.com/X8I6nhszjO — University of Kurdistan Hewlêr (@UKH_official) November 5, 2023

Prof. Dr. Keith Sharp welcomed the officers who joined the course and said that UKH is glad to support Peshmerga officers develop English language skills at UKH.

“I implore you to take full advantage of the university and its staff. The university and the British Consulate in Erbil who sponsor and fund the course have made a significant commitment to you; I look forward to hearing of our reciprocal commitment in your study,” Wing Commander Williams said.

Colonel Sadulla also thanked UKH and the UK Consulate for their support.

Read More: Top UK military academy commissions first-ever female officer from Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga force

The United Kingdom is an active member of the international anti-ISIS coalition, which has helped both Iraqi and Kurdish forces combat the militant group. A number of Kurdish Peshmerga officers also study at the UK Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Moreover, the UK is part of the Multi-National Military Advisory Group (MNAG), which also includes the Netherlands, the US, and Germany, and advises the Ministry of Peshmerga on reform, and uniting partisan units under the umbrella of the Ministry of Peshmerga.