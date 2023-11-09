Multi-rocket attack targeted vicinity of Shaddadi: coalition source

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Pentagon official confirmed to Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday that there was a multi-rocket attack in the vicinity of Al-Shadaddi, Syria.

“Latest reporting indicates no casualties or damage to infrastructure,” the official added.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Wednesday that the US-led coalition shot down two drones of the Iranian-backed Islamic Resistance of Iraq umbrella group, which unites different Shia armed groups.

However, the SOHR report added no casualties were reported.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq also published a video on Telegram, showing them launching one-way suicide drones on Shadaddi.

Moreover, the SOHR said it documented 26 attacks by Iranian-backed groups on coalition bases since Oct. 19.

A Pentagon official earlier confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that a total of 19 attacks were so far carried out in Syria.