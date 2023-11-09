Security

Multi-rocket attack targeted vicinity of Shaddadi: coalition source

A Pentagon official on Wednesday confirmed a multi-rocket attack was carried out near Shadaddi.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
US soldiers patrol the countryside of Rmeilan in Syria's northeastern Al-Hasakah governorate on 7 June, 2023. (Photo Credit: Delil Souleiman/AFP)
US soldiers patrol the countryside of Rmeilan in Syria's northeastern Al-Hasakah governorate on 7 June, 2023. (Photo Credit: Delil Souleiman/AFP)
Syria Shaddadi Syria northeast Syria SDF Coalition Islamic Resistance of Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Pentagon official confirmed to Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday that there was a multi-rocket attack in the vicinity of Al-Shadaddi, Syria.

“Latest reporting indicates no casualties or damage to infrastructure,” the official added.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Wednesday that the US-led coalition shot down two drones of the Iranian-backed Islamic Resistance of Iraq umbrella group, which unites different Shia armed groups.

However, the SOHR report added no casualties were reported.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq also published a video on Telegram, showing them launching one-way suicide drones on Shadaddi.

Moreover, the SOHR said it documented 26 attacks by Iranian-backed groups on coalition bases since Oct. 19.

A Pentagon official earlier confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that a total of 19 attacks were so far carried out in Syria.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive