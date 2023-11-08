Pentagon investigating suspected attack near US Embassy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Pentagon official told Kurdistan 24 on the basis of anonymity that they are investigating reports that an attack took place on the US Embassy in Baghdad.

“We can confirm that alarms on Union III indicated an attack in the vicinity of Union III and the Baghdad Embassy Complex,” the source said, while noting “However, we are awaiting reports to come through confirming an attack actually took place. The suspected attack is still under investigation."

Union III of the Forward Operating Base (FOB), a.k.a. Al-Tawheed Al-Thalith, is the main HQ of US, coalition and Iraqi forces in their fight against ISIS.

Iranian-backed groups have stepped up rocket and drone attacks on international forces based in Syria and Iraq, including those from the Kurdistan Region following the eruption of the Hamas-Israel war, sparked by the Palestinian Islamist group’s Oct. 7 bloody attack on the southern communities of the Jewish state.

The Washington Institute’s Militia Monitor so far has tracked 60 attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria since Oct. 18.

A US Department of Defense official confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that a total of 41 attacks were carried out so far, with 22 in Iraq and 19 in Syria.