Prime Minister Masrour Barzani receives Iraqi Prime Minister Sudani in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Sudani on Thursday arrived in Erbil to discuss efforts to address the financial issues between Baghdad and Erbil.

I’m pleased to welcome Prime Minister @mohamedshia to the Kurdistan Region tonight. pic.twitter.com/MRSgUHk9B3 — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) November 9, 2023

The Iraqi Prime Minister Sudani was welcomed at the Erbil International Airport by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

"I’m pleased to welcome Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Sudani to the Kurdistan Region tonight," PM Masrour Barzani tweeted.

Moreover, the Iraqi PM Sudani was accompanied by Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Read More: Iraqi PM Sudani visits tourist areas in Kurdistan Region

Also in July Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia' Sudani visited the Kurdistan Region for an unofficial visit.