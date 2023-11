KDP President Barzani receives Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Sudani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Thursday received Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Sudani in Salahaddin.

The Iraqi Prime Minister Sudani was earlier today welcomed at the Erbil International Airport by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

"I’m pleased to welcome Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Sudani to the Kurdistan Region tonight," PM Masrour Barzani tweeted.

The Iraqi PM, accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and several other Iraqi officials.