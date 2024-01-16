Politics

PM Barzani, US Secretary of State Blinken address security and stability in Kurdish region

The Secretary stated at the beginning of the meeting that the attack on Erbil was a clear violation of Iraqi sovereignty.
author_image Spindar Mohammed
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (first from right) during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Davos during the ongoing World Economic Forum, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The Secretary stated at the beginning of the meeting that the attack on Erbil was a clear violation of Iraqi sovereignty. He expressed his country's condolences to the families of the victims.

Blinken also stressed that the United States and President Joe Biden regard these attacks on the Kurdistan Region as a serious threat and will make necessary efforts to maintain security and stability in the region.

Moreover, he extended his greetings and appreciation to Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Barzani stressed that the missile attacks are unjustified and the international community must not stay silent in the face of aggression against the Kurds.

Lastly, the two sides also discussed the importance of resolving the issues between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi and ensuring the constitutional rights of the Kurdish region.

