Peshraw Dizayee had no involvement in oil exports: brother

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Omar Majid Dizayee, brother of Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee, who was killed in the Iranian missile attack on Erbil with his daughter, denied the rumors about that his brother worked in the oil field amidst rumours spread by pro-Iranian government media that he he facilitated the export of oil to Israel.

“He did not work in the field of buying, selling, extracting or transporting oil,” Dizayee told Kurdistan24.

He also called on the media to stop “spreading such rumors and propaganda and to have accurate information in advance to know the facts—not spread misleading rumors.”

Dizayee’s Falcon Group, on its website, says it's involved in Security, Construction, Agriculture, General Trading, Oil and Gas, Technology and Beauty Services, including Empire World.

Founded in 2007, Empire World is a real estate company that has built several high-rise buildings, villas and apartments in Erbil’s “golden zone.”

However, Falcon Oil and Gas services do not include any exports, only warehousing and equipment rental services.

Influential experts in the Kurdistan Region's oil industry also told Kurdistan24 they had no information if Dizayee was involved in the petroleum trade.

“Peshraw's business was not a threat to anyone,” Sherwan Dizayee, a relative of Peshraw Dizayee also told Kurdistan 24. “It was his right like any individual or company to conduct business anywhere he wished. All his activities were transparent.”

“He dedicated large sums of his fortune for the help of those who needed help whether individuals or organizations.”

Last Monday, four civilians were killed in an Iranian ballistic missile attack, in which the house of Peshraw Dizayee in northern Erbil city was targeted, which killed him, including his 11-month daughter Zhina, who has Dutch nationality.

A total of four civilians were killed in the attack. Moreover, at least six people were injured, including Dizayee’s two sons, who are being treated in the UAE. The youngest son, Rawan, also has Dutch nationality, while the oldest son has Swedish nationality.

Sherwan Dizayee, a relative of Peshraw Dizayee, further told Kurdistan 24 that the two injured sons of Peshraw Dizayee “are in stable condition and both are receiving treatment in the United Arab Emirates and are receiving surgeries to recover.” The deceased’s wife is also undergoing treatment in the UAE.

He thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government and the UAE Consulate in Erbil for transferring the injured despite the lack of visas and other documentation requirements.

The Dutch Consulate General in Erbil has also provided consular assistance to the Dutch members of the family, which also includes Peshraw’s wife Hana.

Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot on Friday summoned her Iranian counterpart to ask for clarification about the death of Zhina, with the minister issuing a statement strongly condemning the Erbil attacks.

