Thousands in Zakho protest Iranian missile attack on Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Thousands on early Sunday gather in the independent administration of Zakho to protest Monday’s Iranian missile strikes against Erbil’s residential areas, in which at least four civilians were killed.

"The people of Zaxo want to send a message to the world that we are a peace-loving nation and we want peace. The attack on the citizens of Erbil is a terrorist attack," the supervisor of the Independent Administration of Zaxo, Guhdar Shekho, said.

"In today's gathering, a message will be sent by the representatives of the people of Zaxo to the representatives of the United Nations, the Government of Iraq and the world," he added.

"Those who attack the Kurdistan Region are against the peace and coexistence that exists in the Kurdistan Region," one of the protestors told Kurdistan 24.

A number of Christians also participated in the protests. One of them told Kurdistan 24 that the Kurdistan region has “always been a place of peaceful coexistence and has not been against any nation or components, so the attacks on Erbil are unjustified.”

Until now, several protests have been held in Erbil, Duhok and Soran and in several countries in Europe protesting the Iranian missile attack on the Kurdistan Region.

لە ناوەندەکانی خوێندن سەرکۆنەی هێرشە مووشەکییەکەی ئێران بۆ سەر هەولێر دەکرێتhttps://t.co/jJDmOgDP0o pic.twitter.com/NBR3SAxKP5 — Kurdistan24 (@kurdistan24tv) January 21, 2024

Moreover, on Sunday morning, primary schools in the morning held a ceremony to condemn Iran's missile attack on Erbil.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday night targeted the private residence of a renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee during a family gathering in Erbil, where he was killed along with his daughter and two other guests. Six others were wounded in the attacks.

Several countries and international organizations, including the US, UK, and United Nations strongly condemned the attacks. Also in 2022, the IRGC targeted the private residence of Kurdish businessman Sheikh Baz Karim Barzinji, CEO of the Iraqi Kurdish oil company KAR group, who was not injured in the attack.