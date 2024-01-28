KRG diplomatic relations surpass capabilities of certain, more established countries, says Hoshyar Zebari

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Former Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari on Sunday said “It is vital for Kurdish representations abroad to improve their communication.”

The remark came at the third conference for Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Representatives in Foreign Countries in Erbil.

Zebari, a senior Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) politburo member, also stated that the representation of the Kurdistan Region began with political parties like the KDP, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and others. Over time, the region underwent a transformation and became more proactive.

“According to the 2005 Iraqi constitution, foreign policy is under the authority of the federal Iraqi Government. While in Baghdad, I aimed to find ways to enhance the representation of the Kurdistan Region both regionally and internationally, in line with the constitution,” he added.

He further emphasized that the Kurds have diplomatic relations surpassing the capabilities of certain, more established countries, a veiled shot at the tense relationships some Middle Eastern states have with Europe and the Americans.

After the collapse of the Ba’athist regime in 2003, Zebari was appointed foreign minister under the new provisional government, a post he held until 2014.

“It is vital for our representations abroad to improve their communication and understanding of one another, while actively participating in and being knowledgeable about their respective responsibilities and tasks,” Zebari further stressed.

Lastly, he noted that the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court has a history of ruling against the Kurdistan Region, aiming to destroy its structure so that it no longer exists. He considers the country’s judicial system a systematic threat to the Kurds.

Zebari has received acclaim for his security insight on al-Qaeda. As early as July 2012, he said that the terror group in Iraq had sent its members to neighboring Syria, where the militants received support and weapons from the anti-Assad coalition. It was there that the group would evolve into ISIS by the summer of 2014.

In 2022, he attempted to campaign for the Iraqi Presidency, but was prevented by the country’s Federal Supreme Court, in what the Kurds cite as just another example of the Shia’ bloc's never-ending cycle of partiality towards them.

