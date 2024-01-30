U.S. condemns execution of four Kurdish political prisoners

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The office of the U.S. Special Envoy for Iran on Tuesday strongly condemned Monday’s execution of four Kurdish political prisoners.

We strongly condemn the Iranian regime’s execution of four Kurdish-Iranian men following reports of torture and unfair trials. These executions underscore the regime’s blatant disregard for human rights. We will continue to hold Iran to account for its human rights violations. — Office of the Special Envoy for Iran (@USEnvoyIran) January 30, 2024

“We strongly condemn the Iranian regime’s execution of four Kurdish-Iranian men following reports of torture and unfair trials,” the office said in a post on X.

“These executions underscore the regime’s blatant disregard for human rights. We will continue to hold Iran to account for its human rights violations.”

Iran on Monday executed four Kurdish political prisoners, Mohsen Mazloum, Mohammad Faramarzi, Vafa Azarbar, and Pejman Fatehi, on accusations of espionage for Israel.

According to Iranian state media they were convicted of “plotting a bomb attack at a Defense Ministry factory.”

However, the human rights organization Amnesty International said in a post on X that they were convicted after a grossly unfair secret trial.

Amnesty added that the “Iranian authorities subjected the four men to enforced disappearance, a crime under international law, since their arrests in July 2022, and relentlessly harassed and intimidated their families for advocating for their loved ones.”

Moreover, Dr Agnès Callamard, Secretary General at Amnesty International on Monday said that the international community must condemn “Iran's killing spree and intensified use of the death penalty as a tool of repression, and press for an immediate moratorium on executions, pending full abolition.”