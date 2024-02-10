Three persons killed in Israeli airstrike on building west of Damascus: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Three persons were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Saturday on the Al-Assad villages near Al-Dimas area, west of the Syrian capital, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports.

Syria's official news agency SANA quoted a Syrian army source that the Israeli ‘enemy’ “launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some sites in Damascus countryside.”

However, SANA claimed the strike only caused material damage, and the Syrian army air shot down a number of Israeli missiles.

According to SOHR data, Israel carried out seven airstrikes and three rocket attacks by ground forces in 2024, killing 31 combatants and injuring seven others.

Since October, Israeli strikes have increased in Syria amidst the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.

On Oct. 20, the head of the IRGC intelligence unit in Syria, Yousef Omidzadeh aka Haj Sadegh, and his deputy, Haj Gholam (also known as Haj Muharram) were killed in an Israeli strike in Damascus.