Five persons linked to IRGC killed by Israeli strike in Damascus: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – An Israeli airstrike in the Al-Mazah neighborhood, west of the Syria capital Damascus led to the death of five persons, most likely linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency later reported that two senior advisers in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed in the strike.

Later the Sabereen News channel on Telegram claimed the head of the IRGC intelligence unit in Syria, Yousef Omidzadeh aka Haj Sadegh, and his deputy, Haj Gholam (also known as Haj Muharram) were killed.

SOHR said the neighborhood is known as a security neighborhood and includes leaders from IRGC and Palestinian leaders close to Iran.

Also on Dec. 25, Seyed Razi Mousavi, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria, was killed in an Israeli strike in Damascus.