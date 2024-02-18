KDP Deputy Barzani congratulates Kurdistan Students Union on 71st anniversary

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Vice President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masrour Barzani, issued a congratulatory message on the 71st anniversary of the establishment of the Kurdistan Students Union (KSU) and the Kurdistan Democratic Youth Union (KDYU), according to a statement from the Vice President’s office.

KDP Vice President wished them “continued success and progress.”

“The KSU and the KDYU have played significant roles with a rich historical background in achieving and safeguarding the rights of students and youth. They have also contributed to fostering patriotic ideals, improving the skills and academic standards of Kurdish students and youth, and safeguarding national achievements,” the statement read.

Barzani is hopeful that both unions will succeed in their efforts and preparations for the congress. With new, robust leadership in place, the goal is to implement radical and innovative changes.

“They should be informed about current developments and changes in Kurdistan and globally. By continuously enhancing the skills of Kurdish students and youth with an innovative mindset and leveraging current advancements, they can effectively contribute to their nation,” he added.

The KSU and the KDYU were founded 71 years ago, on February 18, 1953, under the directive of the late Mustafa Barzani during the third Congress of the KDP in Kirkuk. Over the years, they have played a pivotal role in educating numerous cadres and leaders.