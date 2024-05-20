Heavy rain sweeps across Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraq's Meteorological Agency announced the weather forecast for the next few days, indicating that rain will sweep the Kurdistan Region and Iraq starting Tuesday.

According to the weather forecast, the sky will be partly cloudy in the Kurdistan Region, with heavy and moderate rainfall in the mountainous areas.

For Wednesday, the forecast indicates cloudy skies in the Kurdistan Region, with moderate rain.

The weather will be the same as the previous day and the temperature will rise slightly.

Post-rain floods are a perennial issue in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole, largely caused by insufficient infrastructure, including inefficient or poorly maintained urban rainwater management, and sewage systems.