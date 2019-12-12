Iraqi official sentenced to 7 years for corruption in archeological renovation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq's anti-corruption commission released a statement on Thursday detailing circumstances surrounding an extended prison sentence given to the head of a renovation project of an ancient temple located outside Baghdad.

The Investigation Office of the Commission of Integrity explained that the accused, who was not named, intentionally misused public funds and abused his position by committing multiple violations as the head of the expedition to renovate the temple of Agerguf, 30 km west of the capital.

The city where it was built, also called Agerguf, was established in the 14th century BC and is now best known for its 52-meter-high temple, built by the Kassites and later used by the Sumerians as a place of worship.

“The head of the expedition received financial payment in advance for the restoration and renovation of the temple from the Ministry of Culture that reached 1.2 billion IQD ($1.08 million) and then misused the money,” read the statement.

The Investigation Office also said that “Al-Rusafa Criminal Court, which specifically hears corruption cases of the commission, concluded that the accused has been negligent in his responsibility as the head of the expedition.” It added that the charges were brought by the Ministry of Culture, which submitted evidence to the commission and provided witnesses to the impropriety.

The court sentenced the accused with seven years in prison "according to Article 340 of the Iraqi Penal Code and confiscated funds belonging to him, both locally and abroad. The Ministry of Culture also has the right to ask for further compensation from a civil court.

Corruption and mismanagement within Iraq’s government institutions remain a severe challenge and primary obstacle to stability in the country. National protests largely focused on the low standard of living caused by institutional corruption, now in their third month, have caused the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi and his cabinet.

Read More: Iraqi parliament votes to formally accept prime minister's resignation

Iraq has one of the world’s largest oil reserves and is the second-largest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The embattled Middle Eastern nation, however, continues to rank high on Transparency International’s list for corruption, fraud, and mismanagement of state institutions, some of the most significant challenges facing the country since the fall of the former regime in 2003.

Editing by John J. Catherine