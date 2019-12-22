Iraqi parliament speaker in Erbil to discuss government formation with senior KRG officials

Barzani and Halbousi shed light on the amendment of the laws in the Iraqi Parliament, especially the new law of election, the statement read. Both sides emphasized that any change to the laws should be in the best interest of the people of Iraq.

The meeting concluded with a discussion about the political developments at the regional level in the Middle East.

Elsewhere, the Iraqi Parliament Speaker met with Kurdistan Region President Nichervan Barzani to discuss the draft laws that are currently presented in the Iraqi Parliament, a statement from President Barzani’s press office stated.