UN envoy plants a tree in Erbil, invites Iraq’s presidencies to join campaign

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UN Special Representative to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, on Monday participated in a viral environmental campaign in response to a challenge issued to her from President of the autonomous Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani.

Hennis-Plasschaert appears in a video, published on Wednesday, planting a tree at a local school in Erbil. Her participation in the viral campaign comes a month after Barzani, on August 6, challenged her to plant a tree.

منیش بەشداریم کرد لە ھەڵمەتی 'دارێک بچینە و شارێک سەوز بکە’ pic.twitter.com/nxBhWYsUFu — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) August 6, 2019

“I gladly accept the challenge of President Nechirvan Barzani to plant a tree and to make the city green. Now, trees symbolically represent peace. They give a lot of energy to all of us and also important they counter climate change,” the UN envoy said.

“So now, I have planted my tree, I will challenge the three presidencies of the Republic of Iraq. So excellencies, I turn to you, President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi. Please join me in turning this wonderful initiative as a national challenge of planting trees throughout Iraq.”