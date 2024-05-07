Kurdistan24 is one of Iraq's most influential broadcast channels, says General Manager

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A Cemex Iraq conference is currently being held in Baghdad, sponsored by Kurdistan24. Ahmed Zawiti, the General Manager of Kurdistan24, highlights how the broadcast channel has become one of Iraq's most influential.

The General Manager also said Kurdistan24 has become a trusted sponsor of most Iraqi events and conferences.

Even in Iraq, Kurdistan24 is the only Kurdish channel, and only al-Iraqiya broadcasts the conference. Zawiti said it was important for Kurdistan24 to sponsor the conference.

He pointed out that as Kurdistan24 has established an open studio and hosts participants, its sponsorship extends beyond the al-Iraqiya channel.

Meanwhile, Zawiti emphasized Kurdistan24's role as a special channel, especially in the field of new media and classical media relations, for which Abdel Hamid Zebari, director of the Kurdistan24 website, presented a topic.

Established in 2015, the Erbil-based news channel has been covering major Kurdish and Iraqi events in five languages: Kurdish—Kurmanji and Sorani, Arabic, English, Persian, and Turkish, throughout all its platforms: TV, website, and social media.

The radio broadcasts focus on local and international developments for a Kurdish audience.

Numerous international media organizations have relied on Kurdistan24’s accurate and professional reporting.