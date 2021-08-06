Kurdistan Region president meets Iran’s new president Raisi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met Ebrahim Raisi a day after he was sworn in as Iran’s eighth president.

Barzani’s meeting with Raisi was also attended by the Kurdistan Region’s Speaker of Parliament Dr. Rewaz Fayaq and a number of Kurdish ministers who traveled to Tehran as part of the Kurdish delegation.

The two leaders discussed trilateral relations between the autonomous Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Iran, particularly border security and investment, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

The latest developments in the Middle East were also discussed.

Barzani and Fayaq on Thursday attended Raisi's inauguration at the Iranian parliament.