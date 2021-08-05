Kurdistan Region delegation attends inauguration of new Iranian president

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani was in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Thursday, heading a delegation of the neighboring autonomous region to participate in the swearing-in ceremony for Iran's new president, Ibrahim Raisi.

During the ceremony, the flag of the Kurdistan Region was flown alongside that of Iran as Raisi was sworn in before of the Islamic Consultative Assembly to begin the thirteenth session of the presidency of the Islamic Republic.

Members of the delegation include Barzani's chief of staff, the Kurdistan Region's Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, according to a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) statement.

On the previous day, a statement by Dr. Rewaz Fayaq, Speaker of the Kurdistan Region Parliament, indicated that she would also attend.

After being endorsed by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for an election in which most other candidates were barred, Raisi was named president in June with some 90 percent of the vote, per official government figures.

