Erbil launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign for retirees

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Health authorities in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil on Sunday organized an immunization campaign to administer COVID-19 vaccines to public service retirees at a park in the city.

The Erbil Director-General of Health, Dlovan Jalal, said in a press conference that "this campaign was launched in light of a proposal submitted by Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw."

"Today, we have allocated one hundred vaccines to those who registered their names as a first dose, and this campaign will continue," he added.

Jalal continued, "We have also designated a special health center to provide vaccines for the elderly and retirees, especially those suffering from chronic illnesses."

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw said in a press conference that “the aim of this campaign is to target the retired elderly whose health and physical conditions make it difficult for them to visit vaccination centers.”

The Kurdistan Region Health Ministry reported 2,380 new COVID-19 infections, and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 253,458, including 4,932 deaths since March 2020.