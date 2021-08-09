UK’s new Iraq ambassador lauds Kurdistan Region’s ‘reform efforts’

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Kingdom’s new ambassador to Iraq on Monday applauded the Kurdistan Region’s reform efforts in his meeting with a top Kurdish official in Erbil.

Mark Bryson-Richardson, the new UK ambassador to Iraq, met with President Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and former president of the Kurdistan Region in Erbil on Monday.

The two discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the upcoming Iraqi elections and political challenges, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

The British envoy also applauded the “activated role of Peshmerga forces” and described the cooperation between the Kurdistan Region’s forces and the Iraqi army, the statement noted.

The bilateral relations between Kurdistan Region and the UK were also discussed, and Barzani wished the new envoy a success in his diplomatic endeavor.

Bryson-Richardson was installed as UK Iraq Ambassador on July 18, replacing Stephen Hickey.