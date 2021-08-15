KRG minister says railway project to be implemented in coming years

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Minister of Construction and Housing, Dana Abdul Karim, announced on Sunday that the regional government is determined to implementing plans for a strategic railway project announced earlier this year.

Abdul Karim said in early March that the government had begun, in cooperation with a number of companies, to develop designs for a project to extend railways, throughout the Kurdistan Region.

The minister said in a press conference held Sunday during his visit to Chamchamal district in Sulaimani province that the plan is a strategic and major project that would cost millions of dollars.

Abdul Karim stressed the project's importance and economic benefits, noted that the project will enter the implementation phase within the current KRG cabinet's term, which began in mid-2019.

The structure would, however, take several years to complete, he concluded.