Kurdistan Region Prime Minister marks KDP's 75th anniversary

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday extended his congratulations to his fellow members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on the seventy-fifth anniversary of the group's establishment.

The KDP was founded on August 16, 1946 in Mahabad, the former capital of the first Kurdish republic, located in present-day Iran.

“As the KDP is the largest political party in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the Region, it has always been honest with its followers and national slogans,” Barzani said on the occasion, adding that the party’s successful policies had been due to its head, President Masoud Barzani, who celebrates his birthday on the day as well.

“The KDP history is a prestigious one,” the regional prime minister wrote in his statement, arguing that the party has continuously fought uncompromisingly for the Kurdistan Region’s legitimate rights.

