Masoud Barzani office congratulates anniversary of KDP founding

President Masoud Barzani joined the Peshmerga forces on May 20, 1962 at the age of 16. (Photo: Archive)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The office of Kurdish leader President Masoud Barzani on Sunday congratulated the party he leads, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on the 75th anniversary of its founding and Barzani on birthday.

"On the occasion of the anniversary of the founding of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the birthday of President Masoud Barzani, we extend our warmest congratulations to President Masoud Barzani and all cadres, members, and supporters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the people of Kurdistan, the families of the martyrs, the valiant Peshmerga, all the security forces in the Kurdistan Region and all groups and segments of Kurdistan," a statement from the office said.

"We hope that this great occasion will be a source of more good and blessing for the Kurdistan Region and more unity and solidarity between the political forces and parties in Kurdistan."

The KDP was founded on August 16, 1946, by the late Mustafa Barzani – the father of the party's current leader, Masoud Barzani – in the Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhalat) city of Mahabad. Soon after its establishment, the party began to engage in armed struggle with various oppressive regimes over Kurdish rights for autonomy.

