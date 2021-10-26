US urges all parties to respect the rule of law and the integrity of Iraq’s electoral process

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United States condemned the threats of violence against the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), and other Iraqis in a State Department press statement on Monday.

“We urge all parties to respect the rule of law and the integrity of the electoral process,” the statement read. “We join the international community in condemning the threats of violence against UNAMI, IHEC, and other Iraqis.”

The United States also welcomed the UN Security Council’s recent press statement on Iraq.

In that Friday statement, the UN Security Council “welcomed interim reports that the election proceeded smoothly and featured significant technical and procedural improvements from previous Iraqi elections.”

That statement also “thanked UNAMI for its assistance, and commended UNAMI for demonstrating objectivity in its efforts to support Iraq throughout the election process.”

The State Department also extended its congratulations to “the people and the Government of Iraq for a secure, technically sound, and largely peaceful election process.”

“Iraq’s election was an opportunity for Iraqi voters to determine their future through a government that reflects their will,” Monday’s statement said.

“The United States looks forward to working with the new government once formed to strengthen our strategic partnership on our many shared interests, including Iraq’s stability and sovereignty, economic empowerment, anti-corruption efforts, energy independence, climate, and the protection of human rights,” the statement concluded.

