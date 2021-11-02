alexa script
Saturday’s flash floods destroyed 130 cars in Erbil: Official

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Vehicles damaged by Saturday's flash floods in Korean Village in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, Oct. 31, 2021. (Photo: Hero Mawludi/Kurdistan 24)
Vehicles damaged by Saturday's flash floods in Korean Village in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, Oct. 31, 2021. (Photo: Hero Mawludi/Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Flash floods that battered the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil during Saturday’s 12-hour rainstorm destroyed at least 130 cars in addition to causing significant damage to property in the city, figures released by the Erbil Governorate on Monday reveal. 

Most of the cars destroyed by floods were in the gated neighborhoods of Korean and Zereen. In the same areas, at least 500 households were affected by the floods, as were two schools and a number of public projects, the governorate said.

“Fortunately, no causalities reported,” a governorate’s statement read.

Following the floods, top officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), including Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, visited families affected by the flood to assess the emergency and see who needed help.

The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF), alongside public cleaning teams, also helped clean houses that were flooded by the muddy rainwater.

