PM Barzani emphasizes importance of protecting Kurdistan Region environment

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani emphasized the importance of protecting the environment through implementing proper recycling mechanisms.

“The government works to protect the environment and educate the people about it,” Barzani said at a meeting with Abdulrahman Sidiq, the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Board of Environmental Protection and Improvement, on Sunday.

Sidiq briefed the prime minister of his board’s recent activities and projects.

Barzani said that his government seeks to reduce its use of carbon gases.

“My government has made practical steps in this regard, by reusing the wasted gases in the oil fields for producing electricity and recycling the trash in a proper way to reduce its impact on the environment,” the prime minister said.

Barzani also stressed the importance of protecting forests in the autonomous region.

Sidiq’s board, according to its page on KRG’s official website, “is responsible for all initiatives to protect the environment and raise environmental sustainability in the Kurdistan Region, as well as for promoting awareness of environmental issues.”