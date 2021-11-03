At least 30 percent of all future projects must be for green areas: KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Board of Environment and the Board of Investment of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have jointly decreed that all future projects in the autonomous region must have green areas.

“From now on, the green areas in the residential projects should be at least 30 percent, and for the residential projects located in the outskirts of the city, near the green belt, the green areas should be 70 percent,” Mohammed Shukri, Head of the Board of Investment, told Kurdistan 24.

“The projects that have not applied this percentage in the past should do so with their future projects,” he added.

“All government offices should work together to achieve this goal,” Abdul Rahman Sidiq, Head of Environment Board, told Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday. “The Board of Investment doesn’t allow any project to start without the approval of the Environment Board.”

Read More: Businesses shut down in Erbil for breaking environmental regulations, says mayor

Through this decree, the KRG hopes to increase the number of green areas throughout the region.

Read More: Germany, KRG undertake assessment of Kurdistan Region’s air quality

“Together with the Investment Board, we will work on drafting new laws that match our new regulations regarding the green areas in the projects,” Sidiq said.

Read More: Kurdistan capital hosts conference on water management, pollution