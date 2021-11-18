PHOTOS: Sulaimani launches third International Book Fair

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's Sulaimani province began its third International Book Fair on Thursday.

This year's event, where hundreds of bookstores and publishing houses are showcasing their books, was attended by the Sulaimani governor, local officials, and the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Minister of Culture and Youth.

Osama Rasheed, the head of marketing for Atlas Al-Asil Company, is organizing this year's fair.

Over 300,000 titles are showcased at the fair from numerous different categories, including school curriculum and scientific texts, Rasheed told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

The 10-day-long exhibition is hosting more than 200 publishing houses, bookstores, and individual authors promoting and selling their books, from 15 countries, Rasheed said.

There is a 30-50 percent discount on the books, he added.

The exhibition starts at 10 am each day and closes at 10 pm. The fair will continue until Nov. 27, according to the official.