Culture

PHOTOS: Sulaimani launches third International Book Fair

There is a 30-50 percent discount on the books, he added. 
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Books are showcased at the third Sulaimani International Book Fair in the Kurdistan Region, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Books are showcased at the third Sulaimani International Book Fair in the Kurdistan Region, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Suly Expo Sulaimani International Book Fair Sulaimani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's Sulaimani province began its third International Book Fair on Thursday. 

This year's event, where hundreds of bookstores and publishing houses are showcasing their books, was attended by the Sulaimani governor, local officials, and the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Minister of Culture and Youth. 

Books are showcased at the third Sulaimani International Book Fair in the Kurdistan Region, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Books are showcased at the third Sulaimani International Book Fair in the Kurdistan Region, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Osama Rasheed, the head of marketing for Atlas Al-Asil Company, is organizing this year's fair. 

Books are showcased at the third Sulaimani International Book Fair in the Kurdistan Region, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Books are showcased at the third Sulaimani International Book Fair in the Kurdistan Region, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Over 300,000 titles are showcased at the fair from numerous different categories, including school curriculum and scientific texts, Rasheed told Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

Books are showcased at the third Sulaimani International Book Fair in the Kurdistan Region, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Books are showcased at the third Sulaimani International Book Fair in the Kurdistan Region, Nov. 18, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

The 10-day-long exhibition is hosting more than 200 publishing houses, bookstores, and individual authors promoting and selling their books, from 15 countries, Rasheed said. 

There is a 30-50 percent discount on the books, he added. 

The exhibition starts at 10 am each day and closes at 10 pm. The fair will continue until Nov. 27, according to the official.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive