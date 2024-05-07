Prime Minister Barzani Hosts Spanish Ambassador to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Prime Minister Masrour Barzani recently welcomed Spanish Ambassador to Iraq, Pedro Martinez Avial, in a diplomatic meeting aimed at fostering bilateral relations and discussing the latest developments in Iraq.

A statement issued by the Kurdistan Regional Government highlighted the cordial discussions between Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Ambassador Avial, underscoring their mutual commitment to enhancing cooperation and understanding between Spain, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani expressed gratitude to Ambassador Avial for his dedicated efforts in strengthening Spanish relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

He extended well wishes for the Ambassador's future endeavors, acknowledging the significance of his role in advancing diplomatic ties.

In response, Ambassador Avial conveyed his appreciation to the Kurdistan Regional Government for its steadfast support and assistance in facilitating the success of his mission.

The Ambassador reaffirmed Spain's commitment to deepening engagement with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the importance of sustained cooperation and partnership.

The meeting between Prime Minister Barzani and Ambassador Avial signifies the shared commitment of both parties to fostering constructive dialogue and cooperation, laying the foundation for continued collaboration and mutual benefit.