PM Barzani writes message of condolence to Erbil flood victims, families

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – After heavy rainfall overnight and into Friday morning in the province of Erbil led to flooding that has killed at least eight, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour released a public statement in support of the victims’ loved ones.

“I'm deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by last night's heavy rain and flood,” Barzani wrote, adding, "My thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those affected."

I'm deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by last night's heavy rain and flood. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those affected.



I've instructed all government agencies to provide immediate support and relief to areas affected -mb. — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) December 17, 2021

Heavy rainfall beginning late Thursday night has caused flash floods across neighborhoods and rural outskirts of Erbil, causing significant material damage to property and vehicles.

Read More: Flooding, lightning kill at least 8 in Erbil outskirts: Governor

Post-rain flooding is a perennial issue in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole, caused in large part by insufficient infrastructure, including inefficient or poorly-maintained rural or urban rainwater management and sewage systems.

Earlier on Friday, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw told Kurdistan 24 that local authorities had been properly prepared for normal seasonal flooding, but a large amount of rainfall in a short period of time overtook the local infrastructure.

Speaking to Kurdistan 24, top regional weather authority Fazil Ibrahim said that Erbil province witnessed just over 73 mm of rainfall over a period of three to four hours.

Khoshnaw told Kurdistan 24 earlier on Friday that a number of private residences had sustained “significant damage,” and that seven of the victims had been killed by the actual flooding, but the eighth died after being struck by lightning.

Among the victims is 10-month-old Danar Nabaz, who is missing as a result of the flooding and is presumed dead.

This is the second recent instance of flash flooding in Erbil, with the previous occurrence at the end of October that also caused significant property damage.

Read More: Saturday’s flash floods destroyed 130 cars in Erbil: Official

At the time, Khoshnaw announced that emergency funds have been allocated to provide compensation for those most affected amounting to roughly 6 billion Iraqi dinars (just over $4 million), that a total of 591 houses had been damaged, and that 130 vehicles had been destroyed.

Friday’s statement by Prime Minister Barzani concluded by explaining that he had “instructed all government agencies to provide immediate support and relief to areas affected.”