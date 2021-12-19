Erbil suffers over $13 million in damage from deadly floods; Cancels New Year's celebrations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Sunday that, according to initial official figures, deadly flash floods that flowed over parts of Erbil province two days earlier caused over $13 million worth of damage to both public and private properties.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw told reporters at a press conference that the flooding, caused by heavy rainfall, killed 12 people, including foreigners and a 10-month-old baby whose body has not yet been found.

A shepherd has also been reported as missing and is believed by his relatives to have drowned when the flooding began suddenly.

Multiple vehicles were washed away or destroyed, including government vehicles used by teams rescuing others.

The exact damage of the natural disaster is not yet known, but estimates suggest somewhere around 20 to 21 billion IQD to citizens’ properties, houses, vehicles, and household appliances, according to Khoshnaw.

In response, several public fund-raising campaigns or donations from non-governmental organizations and officials have popped up to assist relief efforts for those severely affected by the flooding.

The provincial government has called on the international community, too, to play a role in recovery from the disaster.

Khoshnow also announced on Sunday that the province would cancel all official New Year's celebrations this year “out of respect” for those affected.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced on Friday that he had formed a committee to study the infrastructure of the affected areas in order to thwart similar tragic events in the future.

