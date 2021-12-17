Kurdistan PM forms committee to study Erbil infrastructure after deadly flood

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A committee will investigate infrastructure issues in Erbil province, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said during a press conference after deadly flash floods in the area that has killed 11 residents so far.

Barzani's remarks came following an emergency meeting he chaired at the Erbil Governorate building with local officials and members of his cabinet to discuss relief efforts in the affected areas.

One of the factors that caused the flooding "was the obstruction of the sewerage system," Barzani said. In addition, he noted there had been shortcomings in the design of the city's wastewater collection network.

Thank you to the people of Erbil for your resilience. We will get through this together. — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) December 17, 2021

The premier added that a committee has been formed to investigate potential "negligence" during the construction of the city's sewerage network. A second committee, he explained, would study the scope of the damage from the floods.

He also affirmed the regional government will put forward short-term and long-term solutions to limit the probability of a repeat of Friday's floods.

Barzani went on to praise first responders across the province, as well as government entities, civilians, and charity groups for the relief efforts they are providing. Local security forces are on high alert to help first responders with relief efforts, he added.

The prime minister also called on officials in other Kurdistan Region provinces to "get prepared" for potential flooding from extreme weather events in the days to come.

Barzani then visited Qushtapa, located in Erbil province's southeast, to survey the damages from the flash floods in the area.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani tours Qushtapa, Erbil province, to survey damage from deadly flash floods in the area.



📸KRG pic.twitter.com/TWRzre5kuK — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) December 17, 2021

So far, 11 residents have died as a result of the flash flood and lightning strikes, according to Omed Khoshnaw, the city's governor.

Later in the evening, premier Barzani received a phone call from Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who reassured the KRG of his government's support for the region amid the floods. Barzani, in turn, thanked the Iraqi official for his offer and solidarity.