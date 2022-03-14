2,000 trees planted near Pirmam during environmental campaign

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In partnership with the Hassar environmental organization and UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund), a campaign to plant 2,000 trees was held in the village of Dwin next to Dwin's Pond near Pirmam in the Erbil province. Over 60 volunteers participated.

"The main objective of the project is to face climate change and reduce the phenomenon of desertification in the area, as well as its the first step towards planting trees around ponds at a wider rate in the future," Gashbin, the Deputy of Head of the Hasar Organization, said in a statement to Kurdistan 24.

"The purpose of building ponds is to harvest rainwater and reuse it, which is certainly partly used to irrigate the planted trees," he added.

"The project is a part of Hasar2025 Vision, which is sponsored by Shamaran Petroleum Corp."

The organizations installed an irrigation system for all trees. A fence secures the planting site from any threats.

Moreover, Hasar's Deputy Head said a team of experts is supervising the post-planting phase.

"More than 60 volunteers from different genders, nationalities, religions, and ages participated in the event and planted the trees with their own hands, including nearly 20 students from Aynda Private Institute," Hasar's Deputy Head concluded.

Due to climate change, there are increased worries about increased desertification and a lack of water in the Kurdistan Region and the Middle East.

In response, environmental organizations and other institutions have started to plant trees in the Kurdistan Region.