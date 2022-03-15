Coalition delegation visits historical and touristic sites in Barzan region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A US-led coalition delegation led by Brigadier General Nick Ducich, Director of the Military Advisory Group in Iraq for the United States-led coalition, visited the Barzan region of the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province on Monday, Mar. 14, the 119th anniversary of the birth of the Kurdish leader Mullah Mustafa Barzani.

"We welcomed commanders & advisors of the int’l coalition led by BG Nick Ducich, Director-MAG. We visited historic and touristic areas including BNM, Shanider Cave, & Anfal museum," Peshmerga Major General Sirwan Barzani, Commander of Sector 6, tweeted on Monday.

"They expressed their respect for the leadership of Barzani and the sacrifice of the Kurdish people," he added.

On Facebook, Barzani wrote that the delegation included military officials from the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Slovakia.

US Col. Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director of the US-led coalition's Military Advisor Group North, in a tweet on Tuesday, said he was honored to "participate in this event and to gain a greater understanding of Kurdish history and the history of the #Peshmerga."

Mustafa Barzani was born on Mar. 14, 1903. He joined the Kurdish movement against the Iraqi and Iranian governments to fight for Kurdish rights.

On June 12, 1943, Barzani, alongside thousands of Peshmerga forces, went to Iranian Kurdistan to support the establishment of the first Kurdish Republic in Mahabad, declared by Qazi Muhammed in 1945.

In 1961, after negotiations failed with Baghdad and the Iraqi government started military action against the people of the Kurdistan Region, Barzani led an armed struggle called the 'Aylul Revolution' on Sept. 11, 1961, against the Iraqi forces that resulted in the Mar. 11 Agreement in 1970 between Iraq and the Kurds.

In 1975, the Iraqi government signed a deal with Iran that led to the collapse of the Kurdish revolution.

Mustafa Barzani passed away on Mar. 1, 1979, in Washington DC, during surgery for lung cancer.

Every year on Mar. 1, crowds gather in Barzan, in Erbil province, where Barzani is buried, and in other cities in the Kurdistan Region to honor the historical Kurdish leader.

The Kurdistan Parliament also gathered on Mar. 1 to mark the 43rd anniversary of the legendary Kurdish leader's death.