Halabja ‘deserves to be a province’: Iraqi PM Kadhimi 

author_image Kurdistan 24
The statue of Omar Khawar, a symbol of Halabja's sacrifices, in front of the city's Martyrs Monument, March 16, 2022. (Photo: Mohammad Halabjaye/Kurdistan 24)
The statue of Omar Khawar, a symbol of Halabja's sacrifices, in front of the city's Martyrs Monument, March 16, 2022. (Photo: Mohammad Halabjaye/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Iraq Halabja Chemical attacks Kadhimi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Halabja deserves to be a province to honor its sacrifices, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Wednesday. 

The Iraqi leader’s comments came as the people of the Kurdistan Region commemorated the 1988 Halabja chemical attack by the former Iraqi regime, which killed 5,000 civilians, including women and children. 

On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani called on the Iraqi government to compensate the victims of the atrocity per the Iraqi constitution and recognize Halabja as a province. 

“It deserves to be a province, to honor its sacrifices,” Al-Kadhimi tweeted, vowing to “spare no efforts” in that regard. 

The Iraqi official described the city as “the martyr of tyranny”. 

Officials and people in the Kurdistan Region observed a minute of silence on Wednesday to commemorate the victims. 

Since 2014, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has recognized Halabja as its fourth province, after Duhok, Erbil, and Sulaimani.

Thirty-four years after the attacks, the survivors and victims of the tragedy are still struggling with chronic health consequences. 

