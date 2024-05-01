ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Electricity on Wednesday announced that the Khor Mor gas field began exporting natural gas to power plants on Tuesday evening.

The statement also added that of the 520 million cubic feet of gas required for electricity generation, 270 million cubic feet have reached the plants, which represents half of their capacity.

Moreover, the Ministry of Electricity stated that the three power plants in Erbil, Sulaimani, and Bazyan would be operational in the next 24 hours.

Dana Gas on Tuesday released in a statement that it has taken steps to resume production at the Khor Mor gas field.

“Based upon concrete actions which have been taken by the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government to significantly strengthen defences at the Khor Mor site as well as firm commitments from the highest levels of those authorities, Dana Gas and its partners have taken steps to recommence production from the Khor Mor field,” the statement read.

A drone on April 26, targeted the Khor Mor gas field, which resulted in the killing of four Yemeni workers.

The Khor Mor gas field is estimated to contain over 7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Dana Gas operates in the Khor Mor gas field. With their partner Crescent Petroleum, Dana Gas announced in early 2022 that they produced 552 million cubic feet of natural gas daily.

The company plans to increase gas production from the Khor Mor gas field by 55 percent.

Dana Gas is an energy company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It is one of the largest private-sector natural gas companies in the Middle East and North Africa.

In addition to the Khor Mor gas field, there are several other gas fields in the Kurdistan region that are operated by various oil companies. These include the Bina Bawi gas field, operated by Genel Energy, and the Chemchemal gas field, operated by Gulf Keystone Petroleum. The region is also home to smaller fields such as the Piramagrun gas field, which is operated by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).