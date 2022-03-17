Kurdistan Parliament Deputy speaker thanks US for support after Iranian attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a meeting with US diplomats on Thursday, Kurdistan Parliament Deputy Speaker Dr. Hemin Hawrami thanked the US for expressing its support for the Kurdistan Region in the wake of the Iranian missile attacks on March 13th.

Previously, US officials at various levels had condemned the attacks, iterating that it was an “outrageous violation” of Iraqi sovereignty.

1/2 - Deputy Speaker Dr. @heminhawrami in meeting with @USConGenErbil 's Dew Tiantawach Chief of Political & Economic Affairs, thanked the US Govt for expressing support & condemning Sunday's missile attacks on Erbil... pic.twitter.com/FMlU4AlDaP — Kurdistan Parliament (@KurdistanParl) March 17, 2022

On Wednesday, the United States Mission to the United Nations called for a Security Council session to condemn Iran’s missile strikes on the Kurdistan Region’s capital of Erbil.

Read More: US calls for UN Security Council to condemn Iran’s missile strikes on Erbil

On Thursday, the Kurdistan Parliament Deputy Speaker Dr. Hawrami met with Dew Tiantawach, the US Consulate General's Chief of Political and Economic Affairs, and Joshua Lewis, Political and Economic Officer.

They discussed the next Kurdistan Parliamentary election and the political and security situation in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Moreover, Dr. Hawrami briefed Ms. Tiantawach and Mr. Lewis on the Kurdish political parties’ discussions regarding the Kurdistan Region’s sixth parliamentary elections, scheduled for Oct. 1.

Read More: PM Barzani decrees KRG ministries to prepare for Kurdistan parliamentary elections

Dr. Hawrami said that in order to hold the election on time, “Parliament's priority must be to renew the mandate of the electoral commission. The commission has written to Parliament three times to ask them to decide on the commission's mandate, which is Parliament's responsibility.”

In addition, the two sides discussed the Iraqi government formation process and the latest political developments.