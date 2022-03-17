Security

US calls for UN Security Council to condemn Iran’s missile strikes on Erbil

“Security Council members should condemn this attack, hold Iran accountable, and support Iraq’s democracy and sovereignty,” the American mission affirmed.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The United Nations Security Council, at UN headquarters in New York. (Photo: UN)
The United Nations Security Council, at UN headquarters in New York. (Photo: UN)
Iraq Iraq Kurdistan Region Erbil missile strikes Iran UNSC UN US

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Wednesday, the United States Mission to the United Nations called for a Security Council session to condemn Iran’s missile strikes on the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil on Sunday.

A barrage of missiles, later claimed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), struck a civilian residence in Erbil. The attacks’ shockwaves substantially damaged Kurdistan 24’s nearby building headquarters.

“This reckless and unprovoked attack struck a civilian residence in Erbil and was an outrageous violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the US Mission to the United Nations tweeted on Wednesday.

“Security Council members should condemn this attack, hold Iran accountable, and support Iraq’s democracy and sovereignty,” the American mission affirmed.

Previously, US officials at various levels had condemned the attacks, repeating that it was an “outrageous violation” of Iraqi sovereignty.

“We are in consultation with the Iraqi government and the government in Iraqi Kurdistan, in part to help them get the missile defense capabilities to be able to defend themselves in their cities,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

The IRGC, the Iranian military’s foreign operations wing, said that the missiles had struck a “strategic Zionist center”, a claim which Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Iraqi officials have ardently denied.

The Kurdistan Region’s authorities have called for an “international committee” to investigate the allegations, which the authorities describe as “baseless”.

Iraqi delegations and officials, including Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, have visited the impacted sites to closely survey the damages.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive