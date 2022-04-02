SDF denies death of three fighters near Ain Issa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Media Center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Saturday denied that three SDF fighters were killed in a bombing run on the city of Ain Issa.

Update



Some media circulated false information and news based on unknown sources about the martyrdom of 3 of our fighters in the bombing of the Turkish occupation on Ain Issa.



We confirm that these news are false, and the Turkish bombing targeted civilian homes. pic.twitter.com/dZrMyuYc0b — Farhad Shami (@farhad_shami) April 2, 2022

“Some media circulated false information and news based on unknown sources about the martyrdom of 3 of our fighters in the bombing of the Turkish occupation on Ain Issa.”

“We confirm that these news are false, and the Turkish bombing targeted civilian homes,” the SDF Media Centre said in a statement.

Despite separate ceasefire agreements between Turkey and Russia and Turkey and the United States, in effect since October 2019, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish army continue to target SDF-held areas. Civilians often fall victim to these attacks.

On Friday one person was killed and another injured by a Turkish drone attack near the town of Tirbespi (Qahtaniya) in the Hasakah province.

Read More: Suspected Turkish drone strike destroys van on M4 highway near Syria’s Tirbespi: RIC

The SDF said that Dirar Juma Hamza, a member of the Self-Defense Forces, was killed in the attack, and two people were injured, including “the well-known poet Ferhad Merdê.”

In a statement to the local Kurdish news agency ANHA, Merde confirmed he was in good condition and thanked people for offering their support.