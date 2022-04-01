Suspected Turkish drone strike destroys van on M4 highway near Syria’s Tirbespi: RIC

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A van was destroyed on the M4 highway near Tirbespi (Qahtaniya in Arabic) around 20 kilometers east of Qamishlo in a suspected Turkish drone strike on Friday, the Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) reported.

“It is unclear whether this was a drone strike, though initial evidence suggests it was,” the RIC tweeted.

“A Turkish drone was spotted circling Zirghan, on the Tel Tamir frontline, shortly after,” it added.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported that one person was killed and another injured by the explosion. According to sources on social media, the famous Kurdish poet Ferhad Merde was the individual injured in the attack while his driver was killed.

RIC pointed out that six vehicles driving on highways in northeast Syria have been targeted by Turkish drones since the beginning of 2022.

“At least 3 people, including 2 children, were killed,” the RIC noted. “Overall, 22 drone strikes were conducted on NES (Northeast Syria).”

On Mar. 16, a Turkish drone targeted a vehicle near Ain Issa.

Read More: Turkish drone targets car near Ain Issa

Since late January, the number of Turkish drone strikes in northeast Syria has noticeably increased. These strikes primarily target areas controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).