Dust storm: 6 patients die in Tuz Khurmatu due to lack of oxygen 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least six patients died in Iraq's Tuz Khurmatu on Thursday after the hospital they were in ran out of oxygen.

The hospital was overwhelmed with patients suffering respiratory problems as a direct result of the dust storm that swept across northern Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, a medic in Tuz Khurmatu told Kurdistan 24 on condition of anonymity on Thursday.

Kurdistan 24 was unable to obtain the number of hospitalizations at that health center.

Iraqi health authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

Tuz Khurmatu is located in Iraq's Saladin Governorate, north of Baghdad.

Due to the intense dust storm, visibility was reduced to as low as 200 meters in some parts of the country. The Kurdistan Region's Erbil and Sulaimani international airports both suspended flights.

In a statement on Friday, Kurdistan Region Health Minister Saman Barzinji advised residents not to go outdoors unless it is necessary.

Up until Friday morning, 222 people have been hospitalized in Erbil with breathing difficulties and other respiratory problems, according to the city's health directorate.

More than 206 people have been hospitalized in Kirkuk province since Thursday, Saman Baba Ali, the city's health directorate's media official, told Kurdistan 24.

In Sulaimani, however, only 15 were hospitalized due to the extreme weather. Only two patients have stayed at the hospital while the rest were discharged after their conditions improved, Saman Latif, the head of the city's health directorate, told Kurdistan 24.

Weather authorities predict the dusty conditions will continue until Saturday.

The number of dust and sand storms in Iraq has noticeably grown in recent years due to increased desertification. On Tuesday, an environmental official announced that Iraq will endure more frequent dust storms in the next 20 years.