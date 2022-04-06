Iraq will experience massive increase in dust storms in the next 20 years: Iraqi official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq will experience an increased number of dust storms in the next 20 years, the Director-General at the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment Essa Raheem Dakheel Al-Fayadh stated on Tuesday.

“There will be dust storms around 243 days per year,” Al-Fayadh told the Iraqi News Agency. “And in 2050, Iraq will have 300 days of dust storms throughout the year.”

Al-Fayadh clarified that the increase in the number of these storms results from the decrease in Iraq’s water resources. He warned that desertification threatens 70 percent of Iraq’s agricultural lands.

“The lack of water causes the continuing decrease in green areas in Iraq due to climate change,” said Al-Fayadh. “And delays in funding have caused delays in establishing green belts in Iraq.”

Al-Fayadh warned that this significant increase in dust storms will cause health problems for the Iraqi people, especially those with asthma and other health problems.

According to a study carried out by the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment in partnership with international experts, Iraq will witness additional drought, desertification, and floods in the next decade.